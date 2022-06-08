FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Harper Gillespie!

Harper is 11 years old and will be moving up to sixth grade at Hellstern Middle School in Springdale. She recently graduated from Willis D Shaw Elementary School.

Harper played tee-ball and took gymnastics. For the past year, Harper has shown great interest in weather, especially thunderstorms and tornadoes.

She also likes to dance but will have to take a break in the future as she undergoes spinal fusion surgery.

Get to know Harper and watch her give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.