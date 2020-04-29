FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet this week’s Energizer Super Weather Kid, Jack Clouse!

Jack is 10 years old and a 4th grader at Vandergriff Elementary.

Jack has wanted to be a meteorologist since he was 5 years old.

He had his picture made with Dan one day and it was the highlight of his week!

He also dressed up as Jim Cantore for Career Day at school and his Valentine’s Box last year was a tornado.

He watches KNWA weather every evening and also watches the Weather Channel before school every morning.

Watch Jack give the 7-day forecast!