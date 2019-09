FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Meet this week’s Energizer Super Weather Kid, River Ryel!

River is 7 years old and attends John Tyson Elementary in Springdale.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff and River hit it off on set. And River was set to deliver the weather forecast. Check it out!

All good things come to a “close.” River joins KNWA Anchor Chad Mira and Meteorologist Dan Skoff to close out the newscast!