Supermarket employee saves baby in runaway shopping cart

ALTON, Ill. (KTVI) — A supermarket employee in Illinois was in the right place at the right time when he saved a baby in a runaway shopping cart.

Schnucks courtesy clerk Ben Mazur was on cart duty on March 17 when he realized something was wrong.

“I seen this large shopping cart rolling down the parking lot,” said Mazur.

The cart and child were headed straight for a stop sign, so he sprinted down the parking lot and caught it.

“I stopped what I was doing and saved the baby,” he said. The child was uninjured.

Mazur said the mom was tending to her other children when the cart started rolling away.

“The mom was putting her other kids in the car and they were honking the horn to get her attention,” he said.

Mazur was praised by his co-workers at the store. “My cashier said … ‘Good job saving the baby!'” Mazur said.

Schnucks Alton Co-Manager Tom Moore said the store has a slanted parking lot and carts go rolling fast. He praises Mazur for his heroic actions.

“Quick thinking on Ben’s part saved the baby. Congrats, Ben, you’re a hero!”⁣ said Moore.

Mazur has a message for parents: “Put your kids in the car first, then unload your groceries.”