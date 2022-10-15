BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ALS Association hosted a walk at the Compton Gardens in Bentonville today to raise awareness and help defeat the nervous system disease.

The annual walk raises money for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The neurodegenerative disease causes the brain to lose the ability to communicate with the body’s muscles, making them deteriorate.

This impacts an individual’s ability to perform the activities of daily living, according to the ALS Association. About 200 people showed up on Saturday for what the ALS Association called its biggest fundraiser of the year.

You can still make a donation here.