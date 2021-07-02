Supporters line up for procession of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple received his final send-off on Friday.

Apple’s procession started at 10 a.m. in Bentonville, traveling through Pea Ridge before arriving at Cross Church in Rogers.

The 40-mile route was filled with memorials to Apple.

The procession has made it through Pea Ridge and the crowd has cleared out, but Officer Kevin Apple’s memorial will forever remind people of this day and the ultimate sacrifice he made right here. #NWAnews pic.twitter.com/SlQ9XvMIMb — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) July 2, 2021

Regular traffic on Interstate 49 North came to a complete halt as the hearse and a procession of police on I-49 South made their way to the church in Rogers.

Speakers at the funeral include:

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn

Proclamation provided by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include: