Supporters line up for procession of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple received his final send-off on Friday.
Apple’s procession started at 10 a.m. in Bentonville, traveling through Pea Ridge before arriving at Cross Church in Rogers.
The 40-mile route was filled with memorials to Apple.
Regular traffic on Interstate 49 North came to a complete halt as the hearse and a procession of police on I-49 South made their way to the church in Rogers.
Speakers at the funeral include:
- Governor Asa Hutchinson
- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn
Proclamation provided by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include:
- Sgt. Todd Cornwell (honorary)
- Officer Jeff Elkins (honorary)
- Lt. Rich Fordham
- Officer Mindy Fowler (honorary)
- Officer Nick Green
- Chief Lynn Hahn
- Ethan Hicks (honorary)
- Sgt. John Hicks
- Officer Jamie Holland (honorary)
- Officer Jeff Hunt
- Sgt. John Langham (honorary)
- Officer Justin Lawson (honorary)
- Lt. Mike Lisenbee (honorary)
- Officer Drew Rosser
- Officer First Class Brian Stamps
- Officer Wyatt Varner