FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local woman is helping to raise money for the homeless couple found dead in Walker Park. As we’ve previously reported, Ray and Amanda Topf were found dead in the cold last week.

“I kept thinking am I going to recognize their faces?” said Brooke Kochel.

She’s a Registered Nurse at Washington Regional who said she has treated a lot of people who are homeless. She said it’s always hard for her to send the people she helps back to sleeping bags or tents.

She is also inspired by her father, who helped a homeless woman named Mary get back on her feet in her hometown of Jonesboro.

After posting about Mary on his Facebook page, she said the whole community rallied around her and took a hard look at how it could better support their neighbors who are homeless. It resulted in a homeless center and resources being brought to Jonesboro.

“Mary put a face to homelessness and now that’s what Ray and Amanda have done for us,” she said.

It was her 8-year-old daughter who asked her the tough, yet thoughtful question: who is going to pay for their funeral?

The Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said the county will cremate the bodies of people who go unclaimed, which can happen when those who are homeless die. And if no one claims the ashes, the county will bury them in a state or county cemetery.

Kochel said Ray’s family is able to pay for his final costs, but Amanda’s family isn’t able to. She said the immediate need right now is to raise $2,000 for her funeral. She said At His Street Ministries and Every Soul Matters are working to raise those funds.

She started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the funeral costs, but also to help buy supplies for organizations in Fayetteville who work with the homeless.

“I felt certain that we could do more, so I got a list of their needs and there were some things that were unexpected,” she said.

Her GoFundMe lists things like clothes and toiletries, but also things like flip-flops for community showers, bug spray, tick granules, tarps, rope and pet supplies.

She hopes people take the time to educate themselves on what resources we have in our community, but also what we lack and what the needs are.

“We have people falling through the cracks,” she said. “We have an amazing community like Northwest Arkansas that’s actively trying to recruit people and talent to come here. We also need to take care of the people that are already here.”

Click here to learn more or contribute to the GoFundMe.