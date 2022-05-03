FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- On Monday, Politico published a leaked draft that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

One local says when she heard the news, she felt she had to organize a protest as quickly as possible.

“Where is our input, where is our say. Our say comes in the power of mass movements,” says Sheila Check.

Jerry Cox is the founder and president of Family Council. He says this is news he has been waiting his entire career to hear.

“I’ve been involved in the pro-life movement here in Arkansas since 1984. Back then, we were on the losing end of that fight; now look at us; we are on the winning side,” says Cox.

He acknowledges the Supreme Court still has the opportunity to change its opinion.

But, he’s feeling confident the Supreme Court will stick to its decision, and when they do, he believes Arkansas will be quick to act.

Those at the protest say this is what they fear the most, and they worry about the potential impact it could have on the health and safety of women in the Natural State.

“A lot of women will turn to back-alley abortions. You will also see a lot of women drop out of the workforce because child care is very expensive,” says Check.

We also heard from the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains today; she worries abortion being banned in Arkansas is almost inevitable.

But she says they’ll continue to fight no matter what the case.