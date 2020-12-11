Supreme Court rejects Texas and President Trump’s bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory, on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday, December 14, to formally elect Biden as the next president — America’s 46th president.

The Arkansas’ Presidential elector meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court room at the State Capitol. Only close friends and family will be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State Public Relations Director Kevin  Niehaus.

