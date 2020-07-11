Supreme Court vacates 4 more sentences after Oklahoma ruling

People walk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus, including fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Native American man convicted in Oklahoma of first-degree murder and another who pleaded guilty to manslaughter had their convictions vacated.

The moves came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains a reservation on which tribal members are subject to federal and tribal law, but not state law.

Joe Johnson Jr. had been serving a life sentence for a fatal shooting in Seminole County.

Travis Wayne Bailey had been serving 36 years in prison for killing a man in a vehicular crash while intoxicated with methamphetamine.

Two convicted sex offenders also won new trials after the landmark ruling.