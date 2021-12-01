Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade case; potential impact on abortion laws in Arkansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – The United States Supreme Court faces a decision on major abortion case. It’s a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

If the court overturns the law, states across the country, including Arkansas, can enforce their own abortion ban laws automatically.

State Senator Jason Rapert (R- District 35) plans to introduce the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ as soon as he gets a chance.

The bill mirrors the near-total abortion ban law seen in Texas. It would put enforcement in the hands of people, meaning anyone could bring lawsuits against doctors who perform, or help perform, abortions.

“We have every intention, as soon as practical opportunity with any special session, that we will proceed with a heartbeat bill here in Arkansas,” Rapert said.

Well since the #Democrats are wanting to prop up abortion again, I will be taking more cosponsors to go ahead and STOP abortions RIGHT NOW in #Arkansas – time to put the Texas-style #CivilCauseOfAction front and center on our landmark vote to end Abortion. #arpx #arleg https://t.co/pgOV3KTq5b — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) December 1, 2021

In Monday’s press conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas already has the most restrictive abortion-related law in place. He said he hopes the general assembly will hold off on proposing any legislation on it until a decision comes from the supreme court.

“I hope the general assembly will agree with my analysis that we are where we should be right now,” Hutchinson said. “We have perfect challenges before the Supreme Court- both on our law, the Mississippi law, where they have the ample opportunity to revisit Roe v. Wade.”

The justices are not expected to hand down a decision until this summer.