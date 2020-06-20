Surge in Oklahoma virus cases was expected after reopening

Oklahoma Air National Guard surgeon Col. Lance Frye answers questions from the media after being named as interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as the state continues to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health says a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases was expected after the state began reopening.

Dr. Lance Frye says in a news release that residents must learn to live in a “new normal” and be “vigilant and prepared” to avoid infection.

The health department on Saturday reports the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 10,000 with 331 new cases with 368 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus to 368. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.