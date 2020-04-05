Surprise birthday parade brightens quarantine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many events such as weddings and birthday celebrations have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop one Bentonville mother from giving her kids a special birthday.

Shannon Bedore is the mother of Ethan and Eva Bedore who both shared birthdays this weekend, and Shannon decided the best way to celebrate while maintaining the proper social distancing was by having a parade.

The community came together and drove by the Bedore residency, honking their horns and competing on which car could perform the best happy birthday song.

“This is the best we can do with the times that we are given. So I’m trying to have a great birthday party for my kids that is memorable and do what we can within the rules,” says Bedore.

Each member of the community that drove by received a roll of toilet paper — and adults in the vehicle even received an alcoholic gift bag for their participation.