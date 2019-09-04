SURPRISE! Louisiana woman unexpectedly has a baby, putting the labor in Labor Day weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — Ah, Labor Day weekend. A time to relax. A time to spent time with family. However, for one Louisiana couple, they put the labor in Labor Day weekend by having a baby they didn’t know was coming.

Macharia and Veronica Howell’s weekend changes when Veronica started getting stomach pains. “The pains continued just about every hour. I would try to go to sleep and I would wake up and I would be hurting, so I would just go on back to sleep.” says Veronica.

She had noticed her body changing in the last few months, but she thought it was because she and her husband had started working out and taking supplements.

The couple says they know what having a baby feels and looks like. They already have two kids.

