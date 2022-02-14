FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a survey conducted by reviews.org, Americans check their phones an average of 344 times per day.

This was just one of several statistics from the survey of 1,000 Americans 18 and older regarding their cell phone usage and habits.

Up to 47% of respondents would qualify themselves as “addicted to their cell phones,” and other data collected in the survey seems to support that.

As many as 71% of us check our phones within 10 minutes of waking up. And 74% of us can’t leave our cell phones at home without feeling uneasy. Nor can we imagine our little companions dying—48% of people say they feel a sense of panic or anxiety when their cell phone battery goes below 20%.

Even while driving, 35% of Americans use or look at their cell phones. On romantic dates, 43% of us are more wrapped up in our phones than our partner’s company.

The survey found that, on average, Americans spend 2 hours, 54 minutes on their phones each day. That means that the average American will spend nearly a month and a half (44 days) on their phones in 2022.

All of the findings from the survey are available here.