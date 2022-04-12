FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Quantrell Subaru, a Lexington-based dealer, commissioned a survey of 2,690 buyers across the country to find out just how far they’d be prepared to travel to buy a used car.

The survey discovered that many Arkansans are willing to drive the distance for a good deal: the average person here said they would travel up to 500 miles to purchase a used car, around the equivalent of a road trip to Indianapolis.

When broken down across state lines, those in Alaska were prepared to travel the furthest to pick up their perfect used car, 722 miles. Comparatively and more tentatively, Vermonters were only prepared to travel 286 miles.

The price of used vehicles has skyrocketed by 37% from December 2020 to December 2021, marking the largest 12-month increase for cars in the history of the consumer price index. While the market surge has yielded some advantage to the profit margins of many local dealers, potential buyers are finding themselves struggling to find cars within their budget, or even within their state boundaries.

The soaring prices of the used-car market is in large part the result of a problem that has affected the economy since the pandemic began—a severe shortage of computer chips, fueled by a ramped-up demand for computers and household products that also use these semiconductors.

An infographic featuring the results of the study is available here.