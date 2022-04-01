FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to new data from Motel 6 and BestPlaces, Bentonville was ranked the #1 most pet-friendly road trip destination in Arkansas.

According to a press release, the detailed research takes into account access to dog parks, nearby green spaces and hiking trails, proximity to pet stores and veterinarians, dog-friendly restaurants and patios in the area and more, helping Bentonville secure its spot on the list. Santa Monica was named #1 in the country.

The results of the study can be found here.