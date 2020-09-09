Susan G. Komen Ozark’s BigWigs campaign begins

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A campaign that engages local corporate and community leaders in the fight against breast cancer is underway.

The BigWigs campaign started on Wednesday (Sept. 9). During the 4-6 week campaign, each BigWig will raise or give money, which will be used to help fund research to discover more effective treatments, as well as vital patient support to help connect people with services like breast cancer screenings, diagnostics, treatment assistance and so much more.

You can learn more about the campaign and other events you can take part in here.

