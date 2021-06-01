Sushi-eating contest coming to Rogers Walmart

STUDIO CITY, CA – AUGUST 16: Sushi is served during Lifetime’s New Docuseries “Growing Up Supermodel’s” Exclusive LIVE Viewing Party Hosted By Andrea Schroder on August 16, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calling all sushi lovers!

A sushi franchise located inside the Walmart Supercenter in Rogers is hosting its first-ever sushi-eating competition for International Sushi Day.

Hissho Sushi will host the event at its Craft Beer Bar restaurant located inside the Walmart Supercenter at 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Boulevard.

The competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on June 18, 2021, and it’s open to the first 20 participants who sign up to compete.

The first person to devour ten Krispy Krab rolls will receive free sushi for a year and a personalized Hissho Sushi Chef’s Coat.

Nothing beats the classic Krispy Krab Roll 🦀



Packed with crunch and spice, we pair our spicy krab with fresh avocado and cool cucumber. We drizzle spicy mayo and savory Japanese BBQ sauce on top and then add crispy fried onions! #HisshoSushi #FreshSushi #SushiToGo pic.twitter.com/lciwcPWhxd — Hissho Sushi (@HisshoSushi) April 29, 2021

Sushi rolls must be consumed using chopsticks (no hands, forks, spoons).

You can sign up by clicking this link.