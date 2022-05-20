POLK COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Polk County authorities asked the Arkansas State Police (ASP) to investigate a shooting that occurred in Mena as sheriff’s deputies were about to enter a residence where a domestic disturbance had been reported just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

According to a press release from ASP, Rickey Looney, 40, of 108 Majesty Lane was shot by a law enforcement officer after Looney reportedly ordered authorities to leave, then pointed a gun at one of the three sheriff’s department personnel about to enter the home.

Looney was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died. Sherriff’s department personnel initially responded to Looney’s home after a woman reported that she had accidentally shot Looney with a pistol as he attempted to stop her from leaving following an argument between the two.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The investigative case file will be used by the Polk County prosecuting attorney to decide whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

The identity of the law enforcement officer who shot Looney is not being released at this time. The sheriff’s department and the prosecuting attorney will decide when to move forward in making the identity public.

State police special agents are continuing their investigative work today and will obtain an autopsy report from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.