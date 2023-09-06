SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood man that fled a traffic stop and caused an hours-long manhunt in the River Valley has been identified.

Corey Lane Anderson, 35, was apprehended on Friday and charged with fleeing on foot, criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

Additionally, he’s being held for outstanding warrants from Sebastian County for delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine and from Leflore County, Oklahoma, for second-degree burglary.

An incident report filed by the Greenwood Police Department says that an officer had attempted a traffic stop for Anderson off of Liberty Drive on State Highway 71 when he got out of the car and ran into the woods.

The report says that Anderson was charged with criminal mischief because one of the officers sustained damage to his boots and uniform.

Officers were able to locate Anderson after determining that he was potentially headed toward his mother’s house.

Anderson was on the run from around 9:00 a.m. to almost 6:30 p.m. before he was caught in a crawl space under an abandoned house.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, Greenwood police, Arkansas State Police and officers from local law enforcement agencies all participated in the search. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office says that K-9 units and drones were deployed.