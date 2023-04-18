FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police have identified and arrested a suspect on a capital murder charge in the city’s first homicide of 2023.

A preliminary police report accuses Marcus Joiner, 40, of being a suspect in the murder of his wife Amy Joiner, 39, at their home at 1611 E Thornhill Drive on Sunday night.

Amy Joiner had contacted the Fayetteville Police Department and reported her husband was intoxicated and being aggressive.

The report says that Joiner was initially calm while speaking with the dispatcher, but suddenly began screaming for help and stopped responding. A witness in the vicinity called 911 during the time of the victim’s call and reported hearing a woman screaming.

The witness reported seeing someone lying in the roadway with a male figure knelt down and positioned over the person and appeared to have been punching or stabbing the person in the roadway.

The report says officers arrived on the scene and found Amy Joiner’s body. She was not breathing and had a knife protruding from her neck.

Marcus was near the body when police arrived, according to the report. He was transported to a medical facility where they found cuts inside both of his hands and a swollen right hand.

Police compared body cam footage and 911 calls and believe that officers arrived on the scene just seconds after Amy Joiner was attacked.

A search warrant was served April 17 and additional evidence was collected from the residence. Marcus Joiner was arrested on a charge of capital murder for causing Amy Joiner’s death.