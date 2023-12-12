FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The suspect in a Madison County cold case who confessed to the 1991 murder of a 19-year-old woman has been sentenced, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Rick Headley, 48, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday for the 1991 death of Sabrina Underwood.

Headley is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2018 stabbing death of his wife Kirstie in Mountain Home.

“We will never give up on finding justice for families like the Underwood’s, who still suffer the pain of Sabrina’s absence,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Today, we pray for peace for those who remember and love Sabrina.”

The release says that Underwood’s mother told police that she dropped Sabrina off near Bear Creek in Boone County in January 1991. She planned to hitchhike to a prison in Calico Rock where planned to meet an inmate.

Underwood was reported missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Her belongings were found near the Gum Springs Cemetery in April 1991 and human remains were found nearby.

Medical examiners identified the remains as Sabrina Underwood.

The cold case was closed back in October after Headley confessed to the murder.

