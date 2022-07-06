FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a suspect on July 6 related to a deadly hit-and-run on July 5.

Dyllon Smith

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police received warrants for the arrest of Dyllon Smith, 18, who was identified as a suspect in the hit-and-run.

The release says around 6 p.m. on July 6, Smith turned himself in at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on a charge of felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident with serious injury.

William Kyzer was killed in the hit-and-run just before 1 p.m. on July 5 in the 2200 block of S. R Street and Jenny Lind Road.

The FSPD Accident Reconstruction and Criminal Investigations Divisions identified a suspect vehicle with the help of surveillance from an area business and located the vehicle abandoned in an area near S. 18th Street shortly afterward.

The release says the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released at its conclusion.