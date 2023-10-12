MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect arrested following a police chase that started in Arkansas and ended in Mississippi on Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Nemacheck of Wisconsin.

According to the Hernando Police Department, Nemacheck is charged with Culpable Negligent Manslaughter and is held on a $350,000 bond in the DeSoto County Detention Center.

Matthew Nemacheck

During the police chase, Nemacheck’s vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on I-55 after merging into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the semi-truck has been identified as 40-year-old Milan Alilovic of New York. He did not survive his injuries.

The chase started when HPD was notified of a Blue Dodge Ram with Wisconsin plates refused to stop for authorities out of Crittenden County Arkansas southbound on Interstate 55.

Law enforcement officers said that they used stopsticks to get Nemacheck’s vehicle to stop before he hit the semi-truck. The chase then ended in a fiery crash.