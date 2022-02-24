FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A preliminary report from the prosecuting attorney stated that Ben Anthony Daniel, 34, of Bella Vista, was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the area.

On February 22, officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a call at Boatman Tattoo on College Avenue for a commercial burglary. The business owner came to the shop and discovered that someone had entered the business.

Multiple pieces of tattoo equipment valued at $2,250 had been stolen. The owner also discovered that a large hole had been broken through the sheetrock into the adjoining business, Photos by Zayne.

Officer contacted the owner of that business and he reported to the scene and discovered that “several cases of cameras, lenses, and photography equipment had been stolen,” the estimated value of which was $7,800. After investigating and clearing the scene, officers located another hole in a wall, leading to the Allstate Insurance office next door.

The owner of the insurance office came to the scene and verified that a gold ring worth $300-$400 had been stolen.

A Fayetteville Police Officer reported that he was contacted because he had been investigating multiple commercial burglaries over the last few months where a suspect had forced entry into one business and then broken holes in walls in order to gain access to adjacent businesses. During that investigation, Daniel was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued, but he had not been located or arrested.

On February 22, a Sergeant with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the Walgreens on Robinson Road in Springdale. The passenger in the vehicle fled and was later apprehended and identified as Daniel. He was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had recently left a residence in the Nob Hill community. Investigators made contact with a resident there that consented to a search of his property. The resident informed officers that Daniel had been staying in a spare bedroom.

During the search, investigators found tattoo equipment, cameras, photography equipment and tools which had allegedly been stolen the night before. These items were collected as evidence and later returned to the victims. Daniel is facing charges of Commercial Burglary (three counts), Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief (Second Degree).