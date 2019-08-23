Suspect who struck pedestrian on I-49 fled the scene and attempted cover-up

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — More details have been revealed regarding the fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 49 on Wednesday night.

Randy Perea struck a Bentonville man late Wednesday night. Perea is facing multiple charges.

According to a probable cause report, Randy Perea abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle had blood splatter on the passenger side as well as significant damage to the headlight area and both passenger side wheels.

An officer with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was checking the area of Workman’s Travel Center. The store clerks indicated they saw a subject attempting to leave the store with a female.

The officer stopped both subjects for further questioning. The female identified as Clara Hidalgo informed the officer that she was driving.

After explaining to Hidalgo that the driver was facing a felony charge for leaving the scene, she changed her story and said that Perea had asked her to come and pick him up. The officer arrested Hidalgo for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Perea had a BAC of 0.11% when he was tested at 1:11 a.m.