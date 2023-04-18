LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car crashes through a Lowell business on April 18.

Lowell police say an SUV drove into Footsteps Photography. Chris Johnson was nearby.

He says he and another person heard an explosion when the car crashed. They then found the SUV in the side of the building.

Johnson says he tried to help the people in the car until EMTs and police arrived.

“I just wanted to make sure. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to help anybody. I just wanted to make sure they were okay,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Amanda Webb who owns Footsteps Photography says there were only two people in the car.

“I’m just really thankful no one was hurt,” Webb said. “The driver and the passenger were not hurt. Nobody was in here to get hurt. Everybody’s okay. It’s just a lot of recovery, restoration and rebuilding a lot.”

The cause of the accident has not been released.