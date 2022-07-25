SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 479 Sneakers & Vintage Swap Meet is coming to the NWA Convention Center in Springdale.

According to an Instagram post by 479 Sneakers & Vintage Swap Meet, the event runs from noon to 5 p.m. on August 7.

The post says the event will feature brands like Jordan, Yeezy, Supreme, Off-White and BAPE as well as vintage local brands.

The event will also feature art, snacks, raffles, and more.

General admission is $5. Admission is free to University of Arkansas students. Tickets are available here.