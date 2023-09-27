BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge couple was arrested this week by the Benton County SWAT team after allegedly selling methamphetamine out of their home.

Marcus Medina, 43, and Nancy Medina, 45, were arrested on Sept. 25.

Marcus is accused of possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft of a firearm by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Nancy is accused of maintaining a drug premises and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to court documents, deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began working with a confidential informant who was purchasing methamphetamine from Marcus at his residence at 1463 Hutchinson Street.

Detectives placed an audio listening device on the informant before they made contact with Marcus at the residence. After the purchase, detectives conducted a debrief with the informant, who handed detectives a baggie containing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

The informant advised that they arrived at the residence and met with Marcus and discussed prices while he weighed the drugs. Marcus reportedly told the informant that he was traveling to Mountain Home to obtain the methamphetamine.

The informant advised that several people were inside the residence, including Nancy.

The following month, another controlled buy was conducted between the informant and Marcus.

While listening into the conversation via the audio listening device, investigators said that a child could be heard speaking to the informant.

Detectives, who had set up surveillance outside of the residence, observed Marcus and Nancy walk out to a black SUV and retrieve a bag from the vehicle.

After the buy was completed, the informant handed over to detectives a baggie of over 10 grams of methamphetamine.

The informant told detectives that Nancy and a small child were present during the transaction.

On Sept. 25, the Benton County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the Medinas’ residence. Marcus, Nancy and their three children were present.

Marcus advised that there were two firearms inside vehicles parked in the driveway. He said that he purchased them “off the street” as he was a convicted felon, and a store would not sell to him.

Investigators later learned that one of the guns was stolen out of Benton County.

According to court documents, Marcus advised that there would be numerous amounts of methamphetamine paraphernalia inside the house. He admitted to distributing methamphetamine and using methamphetamine inside the residence.

Marcus said he had been selling the drugs over the past year to provide for his family and support his addiction. He explained that he and his wife did not have jobs. He took ownership of all the paraphernalia in the house and car.

Court documents say that during the execution of the search warrant, the house was found to be in disarray, with clothes and trash scattered throughout the residence and live rats in the kitchen area.

A smoking device with methamphetamine residue was located in the master bedroom.

“When SWAT made entry, the youngest daughter was in the bed with the parents next to the paraphernalia,” court documents said.

Drug paraphernalia and multiple baggies containing methamphetamine were found throughout the house, including on top of children’s backpacks in the living area.

Marcus was assigned a $150,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for Oct. 23 in Benton County. Nancy has a $15,000 bond and a Nov. 6 court date.