SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A SWAT team was deployed in Springdale today to execute a search warrant at the residence of someone accused of making threats.

Springdale PD Public Information Officer Matt Ray said that police got a call for an assist on a search warrant at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 from Fayetteville police on suspected terroristic threatening.

The residence was on North 56th Street. Officers went to the location and the suspect shouted at them, threatening them through the door.

Springdale SWAT and negotiators were called in and the suspect was arrested without further incident.

The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.