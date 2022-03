MORROW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Morrow, south of Lincoln on March 4.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a wanted, barricaded subject.

Central EMS says SWAT, and the Morrow Fire Department were also on the scene. Crews were staged at the Morrow County Store.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken into custody without incident.