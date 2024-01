BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Company says around 600 customers are without power in the Booneville area as of 3:10 p.m. on January 9.

SWEPCO says the outage is likely weather-related.

According to SWEPCO, crews are working to restore power.

Arkansas power outages can be tracked here.

