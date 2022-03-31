FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Southwestern Electric Power Company announced that crews continue to work to restore service to the customers who remain without power following Wednesday’s severe storms.

An EF-3 tornado tore through parts of the area. In Northwest Arkansas, the storm system caused major damage to the cities of Johnson, Springdale and parts of Fayetteville. The storm took down 38 utility poles and their power lines, broke crossarms and damaged multiple transformers.

As of 2:30 p.m. on March 31, approximately 945 Northwest Arkansas customers remained without power, with a majority of them in Springdale. At peak, approximately 9,000 customers in Northwest Arkansas were without power between 5 and 6 a.m. on March 30.

Storm damage also occurred near the Springdale Municipal Airport, where crews continue to focus a majority of their work to restore power.

Estimated times of restoration to 95% of customers in these Northwest Arkansas areas are:

South Springdale, area around the Springdale Country Club: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31

8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 Van Asche, area around Johnson: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31

8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 Osburn, Highway 265 near Northwest Technical Institute: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1

8 p.m. Friday, April 1 South Springdale, the area between Springdale Airport and west to Turner Street: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1

SAFETY TIPS FROM SWEPCO:

DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

PORTABLE GENERATORS: If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.