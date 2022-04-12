FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — SWEPCO’s Annual Earth Day celebration with a special plaque dedication will take place on Saturday, April 23 at Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry.

The plaque dedication ceremony will honor Terry Stanfill, who retired from the Flint Creek Power Plant in 2010. According to a press release, he was instrumental in developing Eagle Watch Natural Trail in 1999 and continued managing it until his passing in August 2021. His wildlife photos were published locally and regionally.

Special Earth Day events will include:

Lynn Sciumbato with Morning Star Wildlife Rehab Center presenting live raptors for children and adults to view up close.

Tree and wildflower planting opportunities for children and adults.

Professor Don Steinkraus of the University of Arkansas discusses the importance of butterflies and moths in our ecosystem.

The plaque dedication is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 23, with planting opportunities following at 10 a.m. and presentations at 11. At noon, free pizza and drinks will be served.

The event will take place at Eagle Watch Nature Trail, Highway 12 West in Gentry, half a mile west of the Gentry Veterinary Clinic. For more information on Eagle Watch Nature Trail, visit https://www.swepco.com/EagleWatch.