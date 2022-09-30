SHREVEPORT, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Co. took a step toward renewable energy resources on September 29.

SWEPCO issued two Requests for Proposals for the purchase of wind resources of up to 1,900 megawatts and solar resources of 500 megawatts, according to a press release. All projects must provide to the Southwest Power Pool and be located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, or Missouri.

The changes are part of the company’s Integrated Resource Plan that was filed with the Arkansas Public Service Commission in December 2021. The plan is a 20-year plan to secure and serve existing and future customers. It does not commit to any specific investment or course of action, but rather serves as a snapshot of the future.

“The cost of renewable generation alternatives is expected to continue to decline, providing an

opportunity to increase affordable clean energy to address future electricity needs, consistent

with SWEPCO’s aim of enabling a greener future for all,” states the IRP plan.

SWEPCO aims to have solar projects and wind projects up and running by December 1, 2025, or December 1, 2026, according to the RFP.

Questions the public may have can be emailed at SWEPCO2022RFP@aep.com and will be answered weekly on the website.