SWEPCO offers electrical safety tips to use for the holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Co. advises to be mindful of electrical safety during the busy holiday season and offered tips on how to do so.

The seven tips are listed below:

1. Before putting up lights or other outdoor decorations, look up and stay clear of overhead power lines. Keep ladders, lights, tools and yourself at least 10 feet away from power lines.

2. Check your tree lights and outdoor lights for damage each year before you use them. Discard lights with frayed wires, loose connections and broken or cracked sockets. Use only lights and extension cords that are safety-certified by a recognized testing agency such as Underwriters Laboratory.

3. Select extension cords, lights and other decorations marked appropriately for indoor or outdoor use.

4. Avoid overloading wall outlets or extension cords with too many lights and decorations. Connect lights to power strips that have several outlets and a built-in circuit breaker.

5. Never run electrical cords under carpets or rugs where daily walking and wear could cause fraying and overheating.

6. Outdoor electrical lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters.

7. Turn off all holiday lights when you leave the house or go to bed.

SWEPCO also says in a press release that LED string lights actually save energy during the holiday season.

“LED string lighting uses about 90% less energy than standard incandescent string lights, which means the cost to light a typical tree with LEDs is about $1 per season,” said Chelsea Adcock, SWEPCO’s consumer programs marketing coordinator.

The press release says that while LED lights are more expensive, they make up for it in money saved during their first year of use.

They also generate less heat and are cool to the touch, which is an additional safety feature buyers can take advantage of.