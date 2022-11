FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —SWEPCO reports 2,094 customers are without power in Washington County on November 14.

The SWEPCO outage map shows outages in Fayetteville, Springdale, West Fork, Greenland, and Prairie Grove.

SWEPCO says outages are primarily due to wet snow weighing down trees that have interfered with power lines. The company says there are no restoration times.