SHREVEPORT, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — SWEPCO announced on September 27 that it will implement an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers that will raise its rates from $0.037 to $0.064.

According to a press release, the adjustment will help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months.

The release says the new rate will go into effect in the first billing cycle of October 2022 and remain through March 2023.

SWEPCO residential customers in Arkansas using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will see a total increase of approximately $12.05 per month. For commercial, industrial, municipal and lighting rate classes, the impact of the new rates vary by rate class and usage characteristics.

“While we cannot prevent increases in fuel costs, we are continuing our commitment to adding renewable energy to help reduce our reliance on purchasing fuel to generate electricity,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and Chief Operating Officer. “As we increase our generation mix to include more wind and solar energy, we can help offset the cost to purchase fuel and ultimately provide savings to our customers.”