This photo is available for free use by media with credit to © Robin Silver

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — SWEPCO and Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation are partnering to release a rehabilitated bald eagle in Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The release is open to the public and will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at SWEPCO Lake in Gentry.

Northsong, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit dedicated to helping injured birds, discovered the bald eagle in May after it was found near death in Boone County.

“A physical examination revealed the bald eagle was emaciated, dehydrated and had injuries to his shoulder and wrist that was affecting his right wing,” a release from SWEPCO said.

The eagle is known as “Patient 2023-0046.” Northsong says that raptors are not given names as they don’t want humans to see them as pets.

The eagle was rehabilitated for four months and recently passed a flight test.

“Patient 0046 has regained appropriate muscle mass and weight, is flying splendidly, and I am sure is eager to return to the wilderness,” said Dr. Emily Warman, the president of Northsong.