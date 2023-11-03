BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Swig, the “Home of the Original Dirty Soda,” has opened its first Arkansas location in Rogers.

The new location was opened on Nov. 3 at 4204 W. Green Acres Road.

The opening is being celebrated with a free drink to all visitors to the store between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., a release from the company said.

Swig got its start with a soda shack in St. George, Utah, in 2010. It now has 57 stores in six states. The brand says that the Rogers location is the beginning of an expansion into Arkansas.

Swig’s specialty, the “dirty soda,” is a soda mixed with cream, special syrups and other flavorings.