Swimming could become an option at Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is looking at ways to clean up the city’s most popular park.

Fayetteville City Council selected a consulting firm to head a study aimed at improving the lake’s water quality. Chris Brown, Fayetteville public works director and city engineer, said the end goal is to make the water safe enough for swimmers.

“I think improving water quality in any way is important not only for use of the lake but for our downstream neighbors, so water quality is important in many aspects,” Brown said.

Fishing is currently allowed at the lake, but swimming hasn’t been allowed in many years.

The study will look at ways to fix issues with the lake water such as algae blooms. Brown said the study is the first step in a long process of cleaning the lake.

“The study will determine what the factors are that could be improved and what the implementation steps are needed, and what kind of things we need to do to improve the water quality,” Brown said.

The city does not have a funding source currently and will need to secure the funds before moving forward with the study.

The water quality study will take about a year to complete.