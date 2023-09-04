ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab some golf clubs and head to Top Golf in Rogers on September 8 from noon to 3 p.m. to swing for a good cause at the annual Swing Fore JA.

Money raised will benefit Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

Volunteers with the nonprofit go into classrooms around the state to teach programs related to financial literacy, job readiness and entrepreneurship.

More information can be found here. To register, contact Jackie Worley at jwrley@jaark.org or 501-673-7233. A six-person team is $1,500 or $250 a person. Teams include six drink tickets and 1 bay.