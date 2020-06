FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The switch has been flipped on the state’s largest county-owned rooftop solar array.

According to a press release, Seal Solar turned on the 5400-panel system in Fayetteville today.

It’s part of Washington County’s $8 million energy efficiency measures that are expected to save taxpayers a little over $10 million in electrical costs over 10 years.

The solar array is located on Washington County’s south campus near Clydesdale Drive.