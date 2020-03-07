SXSW canceled because of Coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared the city a local disaster and canceled one of the area’s largest festivals of the year.

Adler said the 2020 South by Southwest Festival has been cancelled over concerns over the coronavirus.

The annual festival brings thousands together to celebrate film, music, and comedy.

Officials said the decision was medical and data-driven.

Organizers are exploring options to reschedule the event and provide a virtual online experience.