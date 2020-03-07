SXSW canceled because of Coronavirus

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared the city a local disaster and canceled one of the area’s largest festivals of the year.

Adler said the 2020 South by Southwest Festival has been cancelled over concerns over the coronavirus.

The annual festival brings thousands together to celebrate film, music, and comedy.

Officials said the decision was medical and data-driven.

Organizers are exploring options to reschedule the event and provide a virtual online experience.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories