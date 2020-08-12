Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Board names D. Riley Nicholson as Executive Director

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) announced that arts administrator, composer, and musician D. Riley Nicholson has been named the new Executive Director of SoNA, effective August 18.

It’s wonderful to return to my home state to accept this position. I’m profoundly honored for this chance to lead SoNA into its next chapter. Given Northwest Arkansas’ remarkable engagement with the arts, the visionary artistic leadership of SoNA Music Director Paul Haas, the talent of the musicians, and a fiercely loyal and ever-growing SoNA fan base, we are in a unique position to have an increasingly extraordinary artistic impact. My vision for SoNA, and really for the industry at large, is to continue honoring the beautiful classical repertoire we’ve inherited while actively working to build diverse communities and showcase contemporary voices. By nurturing existing relationships and engaging new stakeholders, we can better serve our audiences, better support artists, make better art, and truly serve our entire community. D. Riley Nicholson

Nicholson, a pianist, has composed and performed for a wide range of ensembles and venues.

Nicholson was chosen as SoNA’s Executive Director after a national search conducted by Aspen Leadership Group and overseen by the SoNA Board of Directors.

Nicholson replaces former Executive Director Matthew Herren, who left in June to serve as Executive Director of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania.