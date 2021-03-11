Symphony of Northwest Arkansas premieres new multimedia production of Petite Symphonie

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas announced a new multimedia performance with visual artist Romain Erkiletlian and videographer Darren Crisp to present composer Charles Gounod’s Petite Symphonie.

As part of its Reimagined Season, SoNA will release the new digital performance on Friday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. The work will premiere as a digital release and will be available for free on Facebook, YouTube and sonamusic.org.

Featuring nine wind players, SoNA musicians were recorded on greenscreen at Crisp Recording Studio in Fayetteville. Videographer/media artist Crisp then combined the greenscreen performances with Erkiletlian’s visuals for an combined musical/visual experience.

“With this multimedia production, we wanted to present a truly contemporary interpretation of the Petite Symphonie,” SoNA Music Director Paul Haas said. “At a time when all of us are feeling trapped and dislocated, we wanted to create an environment where the audience can enter into a space free from all constraints, physical or temporal.”

Officials say the multimedia production is the latest example of SoNA’s ongoing commitment to delivering creative content to its audiences through its Reimagined Season.