Symphony of Northwest Arkansas to perform two holiday classic shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will continue its 2021-22 season with two holiday performances in December.

SoNA will have its annual Christmas Pops concert with “A Very SoNA Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 11 with an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. and evening at 7 p.m., according to a release from SoNA.

On Sunday, Dec 12., SoNA will have its other special holiday performance with “The Snowman: A Family Concert” at 2 p.m.

Both shows will be in the Walton Arts Center.

“SoNA’s ever-popular Christmas concert is a tradition like none other, showcasing some of the finest talent in the region,” SoNA music director Paul Haas said. “Northwest Arkansas is so much more than a collection of cities and towns – it really is an organic and beautiful coming together of people from all walks of life, and our Christmas concert mirrors that coming together with an extraordinary blend of traditional and pops programming.”

“The Snowman: A Family Concert” consists of holiday music classics and a screening of the award-winning film, “The Snowman,” accompanied by live orchestral music.

The news release describes “The Snowman” film as being about a young boy who builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him on an adventure to the North Pole.

Single tickets for both shows or season subscriptions can be purchased here. If you have any questions, call the Walton Arts Center box office at (479) 443-5600.

SoNA added in its release, “tickets are going fast. If you haven’t reserved your seats yet, do so now!”

To help ensure that SoNA audiences, artists, and staff can experience music safely at its performances, be sure to check current COVID-19 safety policies here.