Symptoms of Omicron vs. Delta

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) We are in the middle of what the Arkansas Department of Health is calling an Omicron surge.

“Which is what is occurring across the country and across the world,” says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

COVID-19 case numbers have reached record highs for the state of Arkansas and the state epidemiologist. It has a lot to do with the new, more transmittable variant.

But when it comes to actually putting a figure to how many of those cases are omicron, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says it’s tough to do.

Because while the ADH sequences all of their tests, she can say the same for third-party labs.

“If it goes to a commercial lab, I don’t know if they send every single one or if they just send a certain person. It just depends on what arrangement the lab has with the CDC,” says Dr. Dillaha.

However, if you were to be feeling under the weather, there are different symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Headaches and sinus pain or common. People can experience sinus congestion, they will also probably have a fever. There are currently conflicting reports on whether people lose their sense of smell and taste at the same rate,” says Dr. Dilliaha.