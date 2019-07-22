Taco ’bout a party: Fayetteville invited to grand opening party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A grand opening party at a new taco restaurant is being hosted for the Fayetteville community.

In celebration of Austin-based chain, Torchy’s Tacos, opening in Fayetteville, everyone is welcome at the grand opening event, that will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Torchy’s newest location, 1541 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Free tacos and drinks will be offered to all who attend, a news release states. Also, one person will have the opportunity to win free tacos for one year through a raffle.

Photo Courtesy: Torchy’s Tacos

The food is made with responsibly-sourced, high-quality ingredients from around the world, the release states. All tacos, queso and margaritas are made-to-order.

The CEO of the taco chain stated in the release that Fayetteville has been on the company’s radar for some time.

It will be the first Torchy’s Tacos to open in Araknsas. It is the chain’s 65th location to open, however Fayetteville will be the first location to offer weekend brunch Friday through Sunday.